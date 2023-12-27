TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last Wednesday of 2023

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 27, midway through the between-holidays week.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rain returning, high in the low 50s, breezy tonight. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:57 am, and the sun will set at 4:23 pm.

(Monday moonrise, photographed from Duwamish Head by Mike Burns)

TRANSIT UPDATES + HOLIDAY PREVIEW

Holiday preview – Here’s the announcement about most transit services going fare-free on New Year’s Eve (until 3 am New Year’s Day).

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is.

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route today. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!