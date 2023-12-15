READER REPORT: Corner hole hazard at 48th/Hinds

Thanks to Ryan for the report and photos of a safety hazard at 48th/Hinds [map]:
Avoid NE corner of 48th and Hinds!!! 10-15 foot hole underneath a piece of thin form!!
I put cones on it but it will be a tragic accident.
I called 911 as well.
A contractor is replacing/adding utility poles and doing a bad job in notifying residents. They’re putting the new poles on sidewalks without closing them/notification, closing parking without notifications, closing streets without notification. There has been planned outages on the City Light website but not for all the locations. The crews were not in city trucks.
That thin form kind of looks like 1/2 in. steel plate.
