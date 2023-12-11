11 for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder‘s West Seattle scavenger hunt continues through December 10th, and you can still register to participate! Go here to find out more and to sign up.

FAUNTLEROY SURVEY’S FINAL DAY: Live or work in Fauntleroy, but haven’t answered the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s survey yet? Today’s the last day!

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance 9 am-1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay continues hosting a holiday show & sale featuring artists who work with clay. This is the second-to-last day – visit and shop 2-7 pm. (4208 SW 100th)

HOLIDAY ROOM PHOTOS: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays offers selfie photo ops (no Santa) in the Holiday Room (4210 SW Oregon) from 3 pm to 7 pm.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: Twice-monthly meditation with the Dharma Community at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!