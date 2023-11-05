SURVEY: Live in Fauntleroy? Questions for you

The Fauntleroy Community Association is the only neighborhood council in West Seattle that regularly surveys people in its service area, and they’ve just launched the newest survey, explaining, “This information allows us to understand what is important to our community members and helps the FCA board set priorities.” If you live in Fauntleroy, you likely received a postcard in USPS mail inviting you to answer the survey; if not, you can find it online at fauntleroy.net/survey. If you don’t have time to take it now, it’s open until December 4; FCA promises to publish the overall results online.