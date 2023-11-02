SPORTS: Seeking a swim coach

Four years ago, we told you about the search for a swim coach at Chief Sealth International High School. Stephanie Hunt read about it here, got the job, and less than three years later was honored as Metro League Coach of the Year. Now she’s sent this announcement about the search for a new boys’ swim coach:

CSIHS is looking for a Swim Coach who is available early mornings and Friday afternoons to lead our Boys Swim Team this school year. Red Cross lifeguard certification is required. Our current coach is stepping back to focus on coaching diving for the Metro League. For additional information or to apply, please contact Athletic Director Ernest Policarpio at edpolicarpio@seattleschools.org.