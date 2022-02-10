CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS swim coach, swimmers honored

From Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

Congrats to our swim coach Stephanie Hunt for being Metro League Swim Coach of the Year!!! Her dedication and hard work in our community has improved our swim program, increased numbers, and opened opportunities for our student athletes.

(Sealth’s Stephanie Hunt with Cleveland coach Stephanie Wang)

Also: Congrats to swimmers Sam Macray and Nathan Tran for winning the Metro Scholar award for Chief Sealth.