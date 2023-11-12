HAPPENING NOW: Your chance to see salmon during ‘open creek’ in Fauntleroy

Until 3 pm, you are invited to visit Fauntleroy Creek for a close-up chance to see salmon. As of Saturday, 34 coho spawners had made it into the creek in the span of a week, and more are expected.

So volunteers are standing by during today’s “open creek” to show you where to look along a stretch of the creek that otherwise isn’t usually open to the public. Go to the overlook where SW Director turns onto upper Fauntleroy Way SW (across the street, and up the embankment, from the ferry dock) and wait to be called down to creekside!

Fauntleroy Creek is a rarity, one of just a handful of Seattle creeks where salmon come to dpawn.