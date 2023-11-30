FOLLOWUP: Plan for ex-substation in Highland Park gets unanimous council-committee approval

47 minutes into that video, you’ll see the City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee‘s relatively short discussion of the former substation site at 16th/Holden in Highland Park. As reported here Monday, council legislation would transfer the site from Seattle City Light to the Office of Housing. The latter department then would seek proposals for developing the site into up to 16 units for “affordable homeownership,” plus street-level commercial space. The units would likely be lofts or townhouses, available for purchase by people making up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. The plan got unanimous approval in Tuesday’s meeting of the committee chaired by outgoing District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who has long championed this kind of future for the site, which SCL declared “surplus” a decade ago (it was decommissioned in the ’00s). Next step is a full council vote, expected on Tuesday (December 5).