FOLLOWUP: Ex-substation site in Highland Park closer to ‘affordable homeownership’ future

(2013 image via Seattle City Light)

More than a decade after the city started the process of selling off six former Seattle City Light substation sites in West Seattle, one of them is edging closer to a new use. City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s newest weekly newsletter previews committee consideration tomorrow for the 10,376-square-foot site on the southwest corner of 16th/Holden known as the former Dumar Substation:

(I)n my Public Safety and Human Service Committee we will be hearing legislation that: -Approves transfer of the Dumar site from SCL to the Office of Housing (OH) in exchange for $424,000 -Authorizes OH to: Conduct a competitive process to solicit proposals for the development of resale restricted homeownership and negotiate property transfer to the selected developer

As Councilmember Herbold goes on to recap, the site is not considered suitable for rental housing, but instead was determined most likely to work for the type of “affordable homeownership” provided with units developed by organizations such as Homestead Community Land Trust or Habitat For Humanity. Here’s the summary from the slide deck that’s among the documents linked to the agenda for Tuesday’s committee meeting:

The inclusion of commercial space was the result of longtime community advocacy, as Highland Park is fairly short on supply of that, and the intersection includes businesses at two other corners (Fire Station 11 is on the third); the site was rezoned to Neighborhood Commercial in 2019 to ensure that. Tomorrow’s committee meeting, which includes an opportunity for public comment (either in person at City Hall or via phone, as explained on the agenda) starts at 9:30 am.