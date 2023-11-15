FOLLOWUP: Holden Natural Drainage System project at ‘mid-design,’ plans Saturday pop-up

The plan to build “natural drainage systems” along a block and a half of SW Holden west of 16th SW is at mid-design, according to Seattle Public Utilities, and the project team plans another informational pop-up in the neighborhood this Saturday (November 18th) for Q&A. That means they’re 60 percent of the way to fully designing the project, which is intended to “capture and treat stormwater runoff before it reaches Longfellow Creek and Puget Sound … to improve water quality in the creek, increase landscaping diversity, and provide roadway and pedestrian safety improvements.” Here’s a narrated presentation of the mid-design updates (which you also can see here):

Whether now or after the Saturday pop-up, SPU is interested in your feedback on the design so far – you can provide it here. You can also share your comments with project-team members at 17th/Holden 10 am-noon Saturday. Construction is still a ways off – now not projected to start before early 2025.