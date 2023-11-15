Celebration of life Saturday for Kyle ‘Kemo’ Tovar, 1982-2023

Family and friends will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of Kyle “Kemo” Tovar. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

Kyle “Kemo” Tovar

Born November 21st, 1982

Died on October Friday the 13th 2023 at the age of 40.

Those who knew Kyle “Kemo” knew how much of an impact he made on the people around him. He cared deeply about family and taking a stand against injustice or lending a helping hand. He was a creative person, often drawing or building things. He was also an ardent dog lover and patient teacher to his four-legged friends. He was loved and will be missed dearly by everyone.

A special thank you to the Native Communities that welcomed him in their homes and hearts as part of their own family. Charlie and Ben Sittingbull and their children were especially dear to him.

Kyle was preceded in death by his dear friend Ben.

He is survived by his mother Mary Stence, father Moses Tovar, sister Emily Stence, brother Ian Tovar, his three sons (from eldest to youngest): Kyle Jr, Ryden Sol and Joseph Tovar, and our dog Thor.

Kyle’s family would like to encourage those who are troubled to reach out and seek help!

Those who are able, please consider thoughtful support (financial or through power of the vote) programs that help with mental health and drug and alcohol addiction.

Information for Memorial Services are in the photo above.