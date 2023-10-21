Woman found dead on Lincoln Park shore

(Photo sent by Sam)

Thanks for the tips. A person was found dead on the Lincoln Park beach just south of Colman Pool this morning. The 911 dispatch happened just before 8 am. The person was described as an “adult female” whose body was “wet.” Police responded, as did SFD in case there was a chance she could be revived, but she could not. So far there’s no indication of suspicious circumstances that would require a homicide investigation; it’ll be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which sent a crew to the beach to take possession of the woman’s body, to determine what caused her death.