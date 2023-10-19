WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: All aglow

Tonight’s Halloween-display spotlight features photos sent by J, who includes a trick-or-treat invitation for the big night (now just 12 days away):
We are again excited for Halloween, adding more decorations to our home this year.
Intention – to supply the best stuff – sour gummy full-size candies – and get our community jazzed about celebrating future years together!
Find us at Charlestown Ave SW at bottom of hill.
Got a display to suggest – yours, or someone else’s? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! (Every display we’ve shown is viewable on our West Seattle Halloween Guide page as well as by scrolling through our Halloween-coverage archive.)
