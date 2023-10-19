West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: All aglow

October 19, 2023 9:14 pm
Tonight’s Halloween-display spotlight features photos sent by J, who includes a trick-or-treat invitation for the big night (now just 12 days away):

We are again excited for Halloween, adding more decorations to our home this year.

Intention – to supply the best stuff – sour gummy full-size candies – and get our community jazzed about celebrating future years together!

Find us at Charlestown Ave SW at bottom of hill.

Every display we've shown is viewable on our West Seattle Halloween Guide page as well as by scrolling through our Halloween-coverage archive.

