Just in from Courtney at 54th and Genesee:

Just now (2:40 pm)

Black TOYOTA Camry

License plate Oregon 624 P–

Black male • tall • Afro Approached Advanced Irrigation work truck WHILE THEY WERE WORKING IN OUR YARD and opened the door to ransack work truck. Was caught in act. Please be on the lookout.

We’ll add the police report number when available.