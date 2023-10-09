TUESDAY: Seattle City Council District 1 candidates side by side in West Seattle again

General-election voting starts in just a week and a half, as soon as your ballot arrives. If you haven’t yet settled on a candidate in the Seattle City Council District 1 race, you can see the contenders side by side again in West Seattle tomorrow night. At 7 pm Tuesday (October 10th), Rob Saka and Maren Costa will be back in the spacious Walmesley Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe (same place we had our forum two weeks ago), this time for a forum presented by the Westside Interfaith Network and the League of Women Voters. West Seattle broadcaster/journalist Brian Callanan will moderate. All are welcome. The venue is on the northeast corner of 35th and Myrtle.