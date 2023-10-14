West Seattle, Washington

PHOTOS: Here’s what solar-eclipse watchers saw from West Seattle

October 14, 2023 12:15 pm
Thanks to everyone who sent photos! The clouds made for some dramatic views of this morning’s partial solar eclipse. Above is what Coleman Smith saw from 35th and Holden. Below, Brian‘s view from Highland Park:

Highland Park is also where West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen hosted an eclipse-viewing event at Westcrest Park. Jason Enevoldsen shared this photo:

For a closeup view of the mostly-covered sun, here’s what Jamie Kinney saw:

And another look through the clouds, via William Wright‘s photo:

(added) From Scott Nelson:

And from Kevin Freitas:

The eclipse peaked in our area with 80 percent coverage at 9:20 am. Next spring, April 8th, 2024, will bring another partial solar eclipse – 20 percent coverage in that area – watch Alice’s website for viewing info (and advice).

  • Rhonda October 14, 2023 (1:42 pm)
    Bend, Or.

  • 1994 October 14, 2023 (9:09 pm)
    Thanks for sharing the eclipse photos – wonderful and kinda spooky!!

