LAST CALL: Deadline today for your thoughts on draft Seattle Transportation Plan – plus, a list of 15 possible ‘transformational’ local projects

As the West Seattle Transportation Coalition reminds us via email today, this is the (extended) deadline for comments on the draft Seattle Transportation Plan, two months after it was made public following months of early feedback. You don’t have to read its hundreds of pages before commenting – you can also browse through its “online engagement hub” and offer your thoughts. Once this phase of feedback closes, SDOT says its next step is to “work with the Mayor’s Office to further refine the plan and share it with City Council for adoption” – that’s expected to happen either late this year or early next year. (Next year also happens to be when the nine-year Levy to Move Seattle expires, with a successor likely to be proposed.)

P.S. The “online engagement hub” also includes a separate request for feedback, through November 20th, on specific proposed projects – expand the “West Seattle and Delridge” subheading to see the list of 15 projects that are suggested for our area.