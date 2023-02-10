SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION PLAN: 4 ways to have your say

(From presentation on Seattle Transportation Plan presented to Pedestrian Advisory Board earlier this week)

Reminder today from SDOT – its second phase of community input to shape the Seattle Transportation Plan has a week and a half left:

The STP is our commitment to building a transportation system that provides everyone with access to safe, efficient, and affordable options to reach places and opportunities. We need your help to create this plan.

Second phase of engagement continues through February 21

No matter how much time you have, how you participate, or how much you share, your input is valued. We want to hear from you! Share your feedback using the below options by Tuesday, February 21.

Have 10-20 minutes? COMMENT ON FIRST DRAFT TRANSPORTATION MAPS

Have 5 minutes? REVIEW OUR VISION, GOALS, AND OBJECTIVES

Have 1 minute? SELECT THE FUTURE YOU WANT TO SEE

Have 10 minutes? TELL US WHAT ACTIONS YOU LIKE

Between February 21 and the beginning of Phase 3, you can always email us at STP@Seattle.gov or call us at 206-257-2114.