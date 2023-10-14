West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

53℉

UPDATE: Fire in vacant Highland Park house on redevelopment site

October 14, 2023 7:47 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

7:47 AM: SFD is just arriving at what’s described as a vacant building where a fire is burning, at 9th/Henderson. Updates to come.

7:50 AM: Firefighters say this is a vacant house and the fire appears to have originated in the basement.

7:55 AM: Both lanes of 9th SW are blocked by the response.

8:04 AM: They’ve “knocked down” the fire enough to search inside the house. So far they haven’t found any signs of the fire extending beyond what they’ve already extinguished.

(Added: WSB photo)

8:10 AM: Fire’s out. Firefighters tell us at the scene that their investigator is on the way to find out what happened. No one was in the house when firefighters arrived, and so no injuries are reported. Photo added. Some SFD units are being dismissed.

(Added: Photo by Tim Durkan)

8:26 AM: Records show the house is on a large lot – 12,000+ square feet – that sold to an LLC last year for $1.1 million. There’s a redevelopment proposal making its way through the city system, for 12 townhouses. (added) Records show the demolition permit was issued months ago.

8:48 PM: Police just told dispatch that 9th is open again.

Share This

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire in vacant Highland Park house on redevelopment site"

  • KayK October 14, 2023 (7:54 am)
    Reply

    They sure have a lot of units there. 

  • datamuse October 14, 2023 (8:01 am)
    Reply

    There are a few houses right there that have been vacant for years and years. Tbh I’ve been expecting something like this for awhile.

    • WSB October 14, 2023 (8:09 am)
      Reply

      My partner just arrived and says it’s a graffiti-covered house across from the former Morning Star. The log has updated the address to a specific house after starting as simply “9th/Henderson”:
      https://web.seattle.gov/sfd/realtime911/getRecsForDatePub.asp?action=Today&incDate=&rad1=des

      • datamuse October 14, 2023 (8:12 am)
        Reply

        Yep, I know the one. One of the old Rowe houses, I believe—someone with a stronger grasp of Highland Park history will know more. It’s too bad, that used to be a pretty nice house.

        • WSB October 14, 2023 (8:17 am)
          Reply

          Added a photo. We don’t usually show tags but no time to spend blurring when it’s a breaking situation. Update: They’re changing the address on the log again, so never mind the previous one.

  • KayK October 14, 2023 (8:23 am)
    Reply

    Yes has the bones of a big Queen Anne style – a very early house in the area. Right on the old Lake Burien trolley line. Now upzoned and in development limbo. 

    • WSB October 14, 2023 (8:29 am)
      Reply

      Just looked that up. 12-townhouse plan, 12,000+ sf lot.

  • Neil October 14, 2023 (8:30 am)
    Reply

    I just went by there yesterday, and was thinking how it would be nice to fix that up into a haunted house for Halloween.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.