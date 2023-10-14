UPDATE: Fire in vacant Highland Park house on redevelopment site

7:47 AM: SFD is just arriving at what’s described as a vacant building where a fire is burning, at 9th/Henderson. Updates to come.

7:50 AM: Firefighters say this is a vacant house and the fire appears to have originated in the basement.

7:55 AM: Both lanes of 9th SW are blocked by the response.

8:04 AM: They’ve “knocked down” the fire enough to search inside the house. So far they haven’t found any signs of the fire extending beyond what they’ve already extinguished.

(Added: WSB photo)

8:10 AM: Fire’s out. Firefighters tell us at the scene that their investigator is on the way to find out what happened. No one was in the house when firefighters arrived, and so no injuries are reported. Photo added. Some SFD units are being dismissed.

(Added: Photo by Tim Durkan)

8:26 AM: Records show the house is on a large lot – 12,000+ square feet – that sold to an LLC last year for $1.1 million. There’s a redevelopment proposal making its way through the city system, for 12 townhouses. (added) Records show the demolition permit was issued months ago.

8:48 PM: Police just told dispatch that 9th is open again.