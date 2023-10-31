ELECTION 2023: One week left to vote. 90 percent haven’t, yet

King County Elections is again posting frequently updated stats on how many ballots have been received. As of this afternoon – with exactly one week left to go – only 10.1 percent of ballots countywide are in, with the percentage slightly higher in our area (10.46 percent of voters in Seattle City Council District 1). That’s a lower percentage than at this point in the 2019 election, when 12 percent of D-1 ballots were in. As listed here earlier this month, you have nine decisions to make, and 8 pm Tuesday, November 7th, is the deadline to get your ballot into an official dropbox; send it earlier if you’re using USPS, because you need to ensure it’s postmarked by that date.