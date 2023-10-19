ELECTION 2023: Ballots on the way. You have 9 decisions to make

Ready to vote? Your ballot could arrive in USPS mail as soon as today (Thursday) and you can vote as soon as you get it. The King County Elections dropboxes open today – 3 in West Seattle (here’s the map). So here’s what you’ll be voting on – one levy, and 8 contested races (you’ll see some unopposed candidates on your ballot too)

Seattle Proposition 1 (Housing Levy)

Seattle City Council District 1

King County Council District 8

Seattle School Board Districts 1, 2, 3, 6

Seattle Port Commission Position 5

County Elections Director

Voting ends Tuesday, November 7th – the dropbox deadline is 8 pm, or get your ballot into the postal mail early enough that it’ll be postmarked no later than that date. (And if you haven’t registered to vote yet – it’s not too late.)