YOU CAN HELP: Register early for ‘pint for a pint’ West Seattle blood drive

Considering the incentive, spaces for this upcoming West Seattle blood drive might go fast, so we’re mentioning it early:

Join Electric Butter Marketing and Seattle Sorbets in West Seattle on Tuesday, April 15th, and give the gift of life—while treating yourself! Donate a pint of blood and receive a coupon for a pint of Seattle Sorbet as a thank-you.

📍 Location: 4001 44th Ave SW

🕘 Date & Time: Tuesday, April 15th, 9 am-4 pm

How It Works:

Schedule Your Appointment: Visit Bloodworks Northwest to reserve your spot.

https://donate.bloodworksnw.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/75982

Donate Blood: Head to the West Seattle location on April 15th to make your life-saving donation.

Claim Your Treat: At check-in, use code “VT07” to receive your Seattle Sorbets coupon!