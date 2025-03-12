WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tail-light theft

Travis reports an unusual theft:

Just wanted to report to you that last night someone stole my tail lights from my 2023 Ford 150 Lightning. It appears that they unscrewed the tailgate cover plate to gain access to the locking mechanism and then somehow opened the tail gate. This allowed access to the tail lights and from there was a quick removal. The worst part of all is that they cut the wiring harness instead of unplugging the tail light, which will make this even more difficult and expensive to repair. This took place near the intersection of SW Thistle and 20th Ave SW.