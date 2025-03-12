LIGHT SHOW: Space Needle laser art Friday night, likely visible from West Seattle

Thanks to the reader who provided heads-up on this – a laser light show from the Space Needle on Friday night, likely visible here across the bay. Here’s the alert sent by Needle management:

On Friday, March 14 the Seattle skies will be full of color and light, as the Space Needle will host

GuideStar, a laser light show from 7:30 PM-9:30 PM.

30 primary-colored laser beams will shine from the top of the tower for an evening of cosmic exploration and wonder. GuideStar draws inspiration from astronomical guide stars—laser systems used in observatories to create artificial stars. This immersive installation is created by visual artists Mendi + Keith Obadike and supported by Seattle arts non-profit Wa Na Wari.

The event will begin at 7:30 PM and end at 9:30 PM. The best viewing is from Seattle Center’s International Fountain Lawn, or anywhere you have a clear view of the Space Needle. The beams are complemented by slow-moving, ambient music that can be simulcast here.