Two more days to nominate potential winners for Westside Awards!

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce wants to remind you that your nominations for this year’s Westside Awards are due by this Friday night (March 14)! Another reminder of what they’re all about:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2025 Westside Awards, recognizing businesses, organizations, and individuals making a significant impact in West Seattle.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations in the following categories:

• Westside Business of the Year – Recognizing an established business (3+ years) demonstrating success, growth, and community involvement.

• Westside Emerging Business of the Year – Honoring a promising new business (under 3 years) making a strong impact in the community.

• Westside Not-for-Profit of the Year – Celebrating non-profit organizations dedicated to social good and community service.

• Westsider of the Year – Recognizing an individual who has made a lasting impact through leadership, volunteerism, or service.

Nominations can be made online here.