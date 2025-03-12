WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Bill raising reimbursement limit passes State House

Last month we told you about Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) proprietor Erin Rubin and others speaking in support of State House Bill 1733, which would increase the allowable amount of reimbursement if you’re going to be displaced by a project like Sound Transit light rail. State House Rep. Brianna Thomas‘s office sends word that HB 1733 passed out of the House on a unanimous vote Tuesday. Rep. Thomas and our area’s other state House Rep., Joe Fitzgibbon, are among the sponsors. Next, the bill goes to the State Senate. Here’s the latest version; it would raise the limit to $200,000, from the current $50,000, and allow future increases based on inflation. Rep. Thomas’s update summarizes it as follows:

This bill increases financial assistance for people, businesses, farms, and nonprofits forced to relocate due to government projects. Under this bill, displaced individuals and organizations can receive payments to cover moving expenses, lost property, and the costs of finding a new location. The bill also allows eligible individuals to opt for a fixed payment instead of itemized reimbursements, providing more flexibility in how they manage their relocation.