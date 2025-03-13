UPDATE: Big police response in North Delridge

10:45 AM: Thanks to the reader who sent that photo showing part of a large police response near 26th/Juneau. Police are trying to arrest a suspect who’s believed to be inside a residence. The person may be armed so they called in SWAT officers and negotiators. We’re still tracking down the origin of the call. Updates to come.

10:56 AM: Officers say the suspect is in custody.

NOON: We asked SPD how this started; their response, “The incident started as a domestic violence stalking disturbance call – incident number 25-67540 (started at 8:09 a.m., in the 1500 Block of 4th Avenue South). The suspect was located in the 5600 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. The suspect was taken into custody (25-67617) for DV felony harassment.”