Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents ‘Words, Writers, Southwest Stories’ in two days, ‘Story Tellers’ gala in one month

Two events ahead for the Southwest Seattle Historiical Society!

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: The monthly online presentation is this Thursday (March 13) at 6 pm, focusing on “Black Women in the Washington Civil Rights Movement.” History professor Quin’Nita Cobbins-Modica is the speaker. From the preview in our calendar listing:

In the 1960s, Freddie Mae Gautier wrote to Martin Luther King Jr., urging him to come to Seattle. The Pacific Northwest, she said, has many of the same problems as the South—but people here could be complacent. Gautier’s letter confronts the dominant narrative that Washington State is an “exceptional” place rather than a microcosm of the larger U.S. society. How does her story, and the story of other Black women, challenge this understanding?

To register for the link, go here.

“STORY TELLERS: A PENINSULA AND ITS PEOPLE”: That’s the theme of the SWSHS gala dinner/auction this year, and it’s now exactly one month away. You are invited to join SWSHS supporters at 6 pm Friday, April 11, at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW). WSB is media sponsor for the gala – here’s the SWSHS invitation:

Enjoy live music from local West Seattle band The Potholes, delicious food, and a cash bar. Meet and mingle with neighbors, supporters, history makers, and those who collect and uplift the stories of the Duwamish Peninsula. Story Tellers: A Peninsula and its People celebrates the historical society’s vision for our ongoing interpretive planning and upcoming exhibition overhaul that will transform how people experience the Log House Museum. Celebrate with us as we announce details of a permanent, interactive exhibition planned for 2026 that connects the stories we tell to our visitor’s waterfront experience, highlights stories of diverse placemaking across the Duwamish Peninsula, and encourages visitors to explore regional heritage sites. Special guests include exhibit designer and contractor, Chris Fiala Erlich, and our partners at Seattle Housing Authority, whose youth Video Club is helping our historical society capture stories of High Point. Register Here!

Watch for the SWSHS online auction one week before the event – everyone will be able to bid, though keep in mind some special items and experiences will only be available at the gala.