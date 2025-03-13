WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking in The Junction

Police are investigating an early morning carjacking in The Junction, near 42nd/Alaska. They say it happened around 3:30 am. The narrative we obtained says the car’s owner was inside an unnamed business, working, “when she saw a male, 16-20 years old, thin build, wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark blue mask covering his face, and dark blue jeans looking into her vehicle. There was also a small black SUV idling in the street next to her vehicle that the suspect arrived in. (She) tried to get the suspect’s attention from inside the store, but she couldn’t. (She) then went outside to talk to the suspect who was at the driver’s door now.” A co-worker went outside with her; the suspect “saw them and held up a long unknown object, but did not say anything. (The victim) said (the co-worker) then pulled her back and told her that the suspect had a gun and they went back into the store. The suspect then entered the car and took off eastbound on SW Alaska St as she was calling the police.” They then told police they’d seen a second suspect.” In addition to what’s in the provided narrative, we found the archived incident audio, which further updated the two carjackers as white men in their 20s, both believed to be armed, and described the car they stole as a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra, plate beginning in BJO. The narrative added this descriptive detail: “The rubber trim along the driver’s side door is missing and could be identified that way. The door handle was also recovered in the street where it was parked.” If you have any information, the incident # is 25-67415.