BIZNOTE: Westwood Village Barnes and Noble says it’s closing in January

October 14, 2018 3:15 pm
(WSB photo)

The Barnes & Noble bookstore chain has struggled for years and is currently reported to be in a “strategic review”. Rumors of its Westwood Village store closing have arrived in our inbox now and then. This time, it’s no rumor. After Lynne e-mailed us to report hearing via social media that the store is closing in January, we went there to ask. The on-duty store manager confirmed to us that the company headquarters has indeed informed them the store will be closing in January. No further comment; we’ll follow up with company HQ and the firm that manages Westwood Village, Madison Marquette, tomorrow. The 26,000-square-foot store opened in October 2005. While Westwood Village has more than half a dozen retail spaces listed publicly as “for lease” right now, so far as we can find, this is not (yet) among them. The next-closest B&N is at Pacific Place downtown.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Westwood Village Barnes and Noble says it's closing in January"

  • m October 14, 2018 (3:26 pm)
    I’m sad about this though I knew it was coming. There are so many empty spaces in Westwood Village.

    • WSB October 14, 2018 (3:37 pm)
      The link where I mention “listed for lease” shows most of them – from past stories I recall that the site map is updated every few months and there’s at least one more than it shows (Giannoni’s).

  • KD October 14, 2018 (3:47 pm)
    😡😡😡 I predict that in future all of Westwood will close.. too much crime and people not wanting to shop there. Maybe QFC, Target and Mc Donald’s stay open, but it’s a struggle for most of the others. Too bad about B &N. Comforting place to go.

