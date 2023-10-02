WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Multiple Admiral/North Admiral car prowls, vandalism

Multiple incidents of car prowls and/or vandalism were reported in Admiral and North Admiral early today.

First, we have two photos from Timothy, who reported:

I’m sorry to report that 2 cars had smashed windows from vandalism last night on Walnut Ave SW between Hanford and Lander. It happened around midnight, when I heard my car alarm go off. Nothing stolen from my car. It would be interesting to see if others were impacted and if anyone has video of the area. I have submitted a police report.

Checking archived dispatch audio and SPD’s Twitter/X call log, we noted multiple car break-in/vandalism reports checked out by police early this morning, including at least four different addresses in North Admiral. We asked SPD whether final reports indicated that some or all of the incidents were connected, and spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller said he couldn’t confirm that: “This in an open and on-oing investigation and detectives will be looking to determine if the incidents are related.”