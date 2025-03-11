Two deliberately set fires under investigation

Two cases of deliberately set fires:

(Monday photo by Tim Durkan)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FIRE: As noted in an update earlier on our coverage of Monday afternoon’s fire at a vacant house near 16th/Barton, SFD ruled it was deliberately set, and said they had referred the case to police. We subsequently followed up with SPD; they had not yet assigned the case to a detective. If you have any information, the case number is 25-64894.

STUDENT SUSPECTED OF FIRE-SETTING: SPD released this incident summary tonight:

At 1324 hours, a group of high-school students were on a tour of a community college when unidentified students dared another student to set fire to something in an auditorium. The suspect waited until the auditorium was empty and then proceeded to set fire to a flag/pole. Campus staff smelled the smoke and responded. Security extinguished the fire with no further property damage beyond the lingering smell of smoke and fire extinguisher chemical. The suspect was identified and later released to a parent. ABS was advised of the incident.

According to archived emergency-radio audio, two SFD units were dispatched at 1:20 pm to Olympic Hall on the south end of the South Seattle College campus, and the fire was out before their arrival, so they left quickly.