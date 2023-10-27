Admiral District trick-or-treating and much more on the list for your West Seattle Friday

(Bird’s Nest Cup Fungi, photographed at Seattle Chinese Garden by Rosalie Miller)

Two-part list for today/tonight. First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide, starting with today’s biggest event:

ADMIRAL TRICK-OR-TREATING: The biggest event for today/tonghAdmiral District business trick-or-treating, 3-6 pm. Look for businesses at and around California/Admiral with signs indicating they’re participating. Streets do NOT close for this, so if you’re driving through the area, please be extra-careful.

Also from the Halloween Guide listings for today/tonight:

PUMPKIN BEER: Pumpkin Junction, second-to-last day – pumpkin beers on tap at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open noon-midnight today.

GLASS PUMPKINS Art-glass pumpkin patch @ Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), noon-4 pm.

SPOOKY SHOW: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm each night. No admission charge, but charity donations requested – food or funds.

STEPHANIE’S LIFELINE BINGO BENEFIT: 6-11 pm bingo party and costume contest in White Center, fundraising for this West Seattle-based nonprofit. Details in our calendar listing.

MEEDS MANOR HAUNTED HOUSE: The legendary Meeds Manor Haunted House is opening for a 7-9 pm benefit night tonight (and then not until Halloween). Details in our calendar listing. (3011 45th SW)

‘ROCKY HORROR’: Rocky Horror Picture Show! 8 pm at Admiral Pub (2305 California SW).

HALLOWEEN DRAG – ** SOLD OUT! ** West End Ghouls, annual Halloween spooktacular version of the monthly drag extravaganza at The Skylark, is sold out.

Now, from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what else is happening today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-2 pm for plant shopping, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: 10 am-6 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – you have one more week to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

PEGASUS POP-UP: Pegasus Book Exchange is celebrating its “40th-ish” anniversary with a pop-up at California/Oregon – storytime at 11 am, book and merch sales 11 am-6 pm.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SILENT DISCO: Dance like nobody can hear you! 6:30-8:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7-9 pm, folk-rock music with Dublin Abbey at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

