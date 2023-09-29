WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: The list for the rest of today/tonight

(Rainbow photo, from a break in this week’s stormy weather, by Jerry Simmons)

Highlights for the rest of September’s final Friday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

OKTOBERFEST: Celebrate at Brookdale (4611 35th SW), 3-5 pm. Our calendar listing has RSVP info.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: High-school season continues, with one home game – Chief Sealth International High School plays Ingraham at 4;30 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Also, at 7 pm at West Seattle Stadium, Eastside Catholic plays O’Dea.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: ZoJo performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Final weekend for the acclaimed play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Georgetown Orbits, The Cascadians, The Bandulus, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!