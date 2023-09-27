West Seattle, Washington

28 Thursday

52℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store incident; 4 reader reports

September 27, 2023 2:05 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

In Crime Watch this afternoon:

STORE INCIDENT: If you noticed police in The Junction – they are investigating a report of what was first reported as a shoplift-turned-robbery at Junction TrueValue but is now described as a case of felony harassment/threat to kill. It happened after 1 pm. The suspect is reported to have said he had a gun. According to what officers told dispatch, was described in part as Hispanic, late teens to early 20s, around 6 feet tall, thin, carrying a black skateboard, headed southeast toward the nearby 7-11.

7:20 PM UPDATE: At tonight’s HPAC meeting (still under way), second-watch commander Lt. Grant Ballingham said that suspect had been found and arrested. He also said it was the second incident of the day at TrueValue, after a “robbery by force” earlier – no arrest in that one.

(back to original report) We’ve received several reader reports since last night:

CAR BATTERY THEFT: Sent by Dustin:

Just wanted to report a car battery theft at 42nd and Genesee last night! I haven’t seen this happen before in this neighborhood. Jeep Wrangler, no damage to the exterior of the vehicle. Just a popped hood.

SLASHED TIRES: From A: “Two tires slashed on my SUV Tuesday, 8-11 pm – parked east side of Avalon, bridge-side of the Rapid Ride stop.”

ABANDONED CAR: A texter spotted what appeared to be another dumped Kia near Hanford/California this morning:

Reminder that the Southwest Precinct is giving out steering-wheel locks again tonight, 5-7 pm, for people with Kia/Hyundai cars.

NEW TACTIC? Last but not least, this alert from Dan, who sent it late last night – what happened wasn’t a crime but he is concerned it might be a new tactic for setting people up:

Last week you reported the rear-end attempted carjackings and now it looks like they have evolved into a new method. I just had a van pull up beside me and honk their horn at me. The guy pointed back and I rolled my window down. He told me my tail lights were out. He was in a van and seemed to have a passenger or 2 in back. I got an uneasy feeling and when I looked in my mirror I could see the red glow in the car behind me of my tail lights working. Wonder what would have happened if I got out to check them. Please advise our community to watch out for this move.

Share This

12 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store incident; 4 reader reports"

  • dzag September 27, 2023 (3:40 pm)
    Reply

    Enough is enough I’m sorry for the staff at junction true value. They’ve already had to install a rolling door we need to increase law enforcement and accountability. If we don’t our society will become chaos and businesses will be forced to close. Thank you WSB for continuing to report and hopefully we can work together as a community to make it safer for all. 

  • RAJR September 27, 2023 (5:27 pm)
    Reply

    Was there any description of the van by chance?  I was dropping my husband off for work in Westwood Village last week a little before 6 a.m. and we saw a couple of guys pull in and slowly drive around the lot in a white van with a faded CINTAS logo on it.  We pulled into a parking space and they seemed to circle around like they were going to approach us.  More of my husban’s co-workers started to arrive and the van took off.

  • Curious George September 27, 2023 (5:49 pm)
    Reply

    The Kia has be there a week tomorrow.it was reported then and a parking officer was out today.

    • Matt September 27, 2023 (7:09 pm)
      Reply

      Only a week? I could have sworn it’s been hanging out there for 2-3 weeks. 

    • Nikita September 27, 2023 (9:14 pm)
      Reply

      Is it still there does it have a license plate on it CCB

  • NotAVanDriver September 27, 2023 (8:47 pm)
    Reply

    Guess I’ll stop telling drivers their brake lights aren’t working.

    • Chemist September 27, 2023 (10:43 pm)
      Reply

      Between brake lights on the corners as well as center, there’s several clusters of the brake lights to cover multiple angles.  I’m not sure I’d stop driving where I’d need to go to check the lights though, as few people drive with spare bulbs.  It’s worth confirming all bulbs are working when safely at home because a lot of people have one or two of the lights out (although LED bulbs are making that less and less common).

  • Nikita September 27, 2023 (9:13 pm)
    Reply

    That Kia is it still there I believe no joke that it’s mine!!!! Omgoodness please let me know asap

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (9:37 pm)
      Reply

      We got the photo some hours ago. If you can, I would advise going to have a look, in case “Curious George” doesn’t see this tonight. If it seems to be yours, consider calling police before you try to go inside – even if it’s been there for some time, there’s always the chance there’s someone sleeping, or passed out, or otherwise, inside.

    • WSlite September 27, 2023 (10:51 pm)
      Reply

      The Kia owner had it towed there. Not yours.

  • Nikita September 27, 2023 (10:01 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you unfortunately it’s not mine 😭😭😭

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.