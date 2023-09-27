WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store incident; 4 reader reports

In Crime Watch this afternoon:

STORE INCIDENT: If you noticed police in The Junction – they are investigating a report of what was first reported as a shoplift-turned-robbery at Junction TrueValue but is now described as a case of felony harassment/threat to kill. It happened after 1 pm. The suspect is reported to have said he had a gun. According to what officers told dispatch, was described in part as Hispanic, late teens to early 20s, around 6 feet tall, thin, carrying a black skateboard, headed southeast toward the nearby 7-11.

7:20 PM UPDATE: At tonight’s HPAC meeting (still under way), second-watch commander Lt. Grant Ballingham said that suspect had been found and arrested. He also said it was the second incident of the day at TrueValue, after a “robbery by force” earlier – no arrest in that one.

(back to original report) We’ve received several reader reports since last night:

CAR BATTERY THEFT: Sent by Dustin:

Just wanted to report a car battery theft at 42nd and Genesee last night! I haven’t seen this happen before in this neighborhood. Jeep Wrangler, no damage to the exterior of the vehicle. Just a popped hood.

SLASHED TIRES: From A: “Two tires slashed on my SUV Tuesday, 8-11 pm – parked east side of Avalon, bridge-side of the Rapid Ride stop.”

ABANDONED CAR: A texter spotted what appeared to be another dumped Kia near Hanford/California this morning:

Reminder that the Southwest Precinct is giving out steering-wheel locks again tonight, 5-7 pm, for people with Kia/Hyundai cars.

NEW TACTIC? Last but not least, this alert from Dan, who sent it late last night – what happened wasn’t a crime but he is concerned it might be a new tactic for setting people up: