WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Late-night spree including robbery and carjacking

Police are investigating a crime spree late last night that likely involved the same three people.

Around 10:15, they got a call about a street robbery/carjacking attempt near 39th/Oregon. According to what police were initially told, three people – described as “juveniles, possibly Hispanic,” all armed – robbed the victim of their watch and phone, and got away in a black Toyota Prius, that turned out to have been stolen in a Kent carjacking.

Not long after that, they answered a call about car windows breaking in the 4800 block of 47th SW and found that had happened to at least two cars, a Kia Sportage and a Subaru Outback – the suspects were described as three young Hispanic men, and a “black sedan” was seen.

Then just before 11 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 1600 block of Sunset Avenue. The three carjackers took a blue Kia Sportage at gunpoint. They were initially described as three “unknown-race males,” wearing black masks. A gray Camry was “caravanning” with the stolen car, and an officer spotted them on Beach Drive a short time later. A pursuit ensued, but he reported losing sight of them around 48th SW and Holly. Not long after that, the stolen black Prius associated with the first incident was found abandoned at 47th/Dawson.

If you have any information related to all this, the robbery was incident # 23-270527, and the carjacking was # 23-270558. The SPD tip line is 206-233-5000.