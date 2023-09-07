WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction EV-charging station hit by vandalism/theft again

That’s the stub where a cord should be connected to the base of one of the city-owned EV-charging stations on 39th SW in The Junction. We went over after tips this morning and saw the cords missing on both of the chargers. We subsequently asked Seattle City Light spokesperson Jenn Strang about the plan for repair; she indicated the situation was news to them, but said somebody would be dispatched to investigate. The chargers were installed three years ago, and we’ve covered multiple vandalism/theft incidents before.