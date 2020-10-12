FOLLOWUP: City’s new electric-vehicle fast-charging station now open in West Seattle Junction

West Seattle’s newest electric-vehicle fast-charging station is open – on 39th SW just south of West Seattle Bowl. Construction started six months ago but, like so many things, was slowed by the pandemic response. We’ve been following up with Seattle City Light to check on the progress, and got word today that the two-charger station is now open:

Details on the cost and how to use them are in this FAQ. Some fast facts are also part of its listing on the PlugShare map. This location was chosen a year and a half ago, after initial consideration of a site at Don Armeni Boat Ramp.