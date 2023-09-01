TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + holiday-weekend notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, September 1st.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunnier as the day goes on, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:27 am; sunset will be at 7:49 pm.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Right after the holiday, the schools that aren’t already open will start on Tuesday or Wednesday. Our full list of start dates is here.

TRANSIT TODAY, INCLUDING HOLIDAY-WEEKEND CHANGES

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run lost 1 boat to mechanical trouble yesterday afternoon. Check Vessel Watch to see if it’s back to 2 yet. Meantime, the Triangle Route will be on its weekend schedule Monday.

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories. The September “service change” happens Saturday – for West Seattle, Route 55 will be suspended and Routes 50 and 22 have changes.

Water Taxi – regular schedule. On Labor Day, the West Seattle Water Taxi and its shuttles will run on the Sunday schedule; the Vashon Water Taxi won’t run.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!