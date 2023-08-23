BACK TO SCHOOL: More start dates for West Seattle and vicinity

(WSB file photo)

By two weeks from today – Wedmesday, September 6th – most local students will have returned to school. One West Seattle school has already begun the 2023-2024 school year – Summit Atlas, the charter middle/high school. For students at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, the nearest parochial high school, today was Day 1. The rest of the planned first days that we found via online calendars start next week – here’s the list:

August 30 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

August 30 – Vashon Island School District

September 5 – Tilden School (WSB sponsor)

September 5 – Hope Lutheran School

September 5 – Holy Rosary Catholic School

September 5 – Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

September 6 – Seattle Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

September 6 – Highline Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

September 6 – Westside School (WSB sponsor)

September 6 – Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)

September 6 – West Seattle Montessori

September 11 – Seattle Public Schools (kindergarten/preschool)

September 26 – South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)

(Anyone to add? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)