READER REPORTS: Found bicycle, bag. Are either yours?

September 7, 2023 12:46 pm
Two from the “possibly dumped/stolen” files:

FOUND BICYCLE: Reported by Bill:

The bicycle in the attached photo has been parked near the corner of 48th Ave SW and Hanford St SW for several days.

FOUND BAG: Reported by multiple readers including Terry, who sent the photo and report:

Found this AM in North Admiral: ladies’ green bag on parking strip (SE corner of SW Massachusetts Street & 46th Ave SW) with some of its contents a short distance away along 46th Ave SW.

Terry reports the items have since been consolidated into the bag so it’s all in one spot.

