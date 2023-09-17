BIZNOTE: Outer Space Seattle relaunching open-play space and café

Starting this weeik, Outer Space Seattle plans to fully relaunch its all-day open-play space on Alki. Here’s the announcement:

Outer Space Seattle’s unfortunately timed opening in December 2019 (just two and a half months before the pandemic) left them in quite the financial predicament. The owners, Caitlin Huertas & Jeannie Hammock, pivoted their business plan by offering learning pods, child care, and preschool. While this allowed them to keep their doors open, they are thrilled to be going back to their original plan — full-day open play and café.

Huertas says, “We were happy to help West Seattle families by offering remote learning pods and child care during the pandemic. But the time has come for us to go back to our original plan: All-Day Open-Play Indoor Playground & Cafe. This also allows us to offer more play opportunities to more families. We have updated our menu, improved our sensory room, and we added sound absorbing panels to help with the noise level. We look forward to seeing everyone at our Grand Reopening this Wednesday, September 20th, 2023!”

Things to know:

-Socks are required for all

-No outside food allowed, but unopened, prepackaged baby food is ok.

-Parents need to stay onsite and supervise their children.

-The menu offers a range of family-friendly foods.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday 10 am to 8 pm

Friday 10 am to 9 pm

Saturday 6:30 pm-9 pm

Outer Space Seattle is closed to the public on Saturdays until 6:30 pm and all day Sundays for private parties.