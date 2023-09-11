11 notes for your West Seattle Sunday

(Latest view from SDOT traffic camera at California/Alaska)

Second-to-last Sunday of summer – here’s what’s happening:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: The eastbound West Seattle Bridge exit to southbound I-5 is supposed to reopen by 8 am … The Junction paving project is scheduled to continue today – in the eastbound lanes of SW Alaska between California and 44th.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering late-summer fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

CHALLAH BRAIDING: Demonstration at the Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm, presented by Torah Learning Center of West Seattle.

WSUU INGATHERING SERVICE: 10:30 am, annual “ingathering” at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, led by new minister Rev. Carter Smith, followed by a celebration, as previewed here. (7141 California SW)

FLYOVER: Military helicopter activity is likely at mid-morning and early afternoon in connection with today’s planned Seahawks flyover – home opener is 1:25 pm vs. Los Angeles Rams.

SEAHAWKS PARTY FOR VETERANS: The DAV at 4857 Delridge Way SW invites all veterans to a 1 pm Seahawks watch party, including food and fun.

MEMBERS’ PICNIC: Current or ready-to-join Southwest Seattle Historical Society member? You’re invited to a 1-3 pm picnic today at the Log House Museum‘s courtyard. (61st/Stevens)

‘MATT & BEN’: First matinee for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Check for tickets here.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Country-blues duo Steve Itterly and Jonathan Pitman perform 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

