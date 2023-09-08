As new minister joins Westside Unitarian, community invited to Sunday ‘ingathering’

Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Gatewood has a new minister, and is extending an invitation to everyone in the community to the annual ingathering service and celebration this Sunday, including a community fair and dessert potluck.

First – meet the new minister!

Westside UU celebrates the hiring of Reverend Carter Smith, who joined us in the spring of 2023. She is a lifelong Unitarian Universalist from North Carolina whose calling to ministry is centered around building healthy and deeply connected communities that make space for people to share their gifts. Carter has a BA in Religious Studies from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and an MDiv from Harvard Divinity School. As part of her training to become a minister, she served as the Intern Minister at the First Unitarian Church in Portland, and as Chaplain Intern at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Carter is especially passionate about UU Youth Movements now and historically, as well as the interfaith food-justice movement, and comes with professional and research experience in each subject. Carter serves Westside for two weeks per month, and takes the Amtrak from her home in Portland to do so.

Here’s what she says Sunday’s gathering is all about:

This Sunday, Westside UU celebrates its annual Water Communion. Participants are invited to bring a small container of water and a stone to place on our common altar, though supplies will be provided for those who don’t bring any. It is a multi-generational service, engaging people of all ages in story, song, and celebration. Nursery care will be provided for the youngest members of our community. After the service, we will head downstairs to our social hall for food, music, and a chance to visit the tables of many of our small groups, committees, justice ministries, and more.

WSUU says it’s eager to welcome families with children of all ages, and offers special programming “focused on connection, belonging, and fun.” The congregation also wants people with physical challenges to know that WSUU’s main floors are wheelchair-accessible, with a lift. And if you can’t get there in person, you’re invited to check out the service via YouTube livestream.