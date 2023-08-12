WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Excessive Heat Watch’ alert

You’ve probably heard the forecast for a heat wave next week. The National Weather Service has formalized it with an “Excessive Heat Watch” alert for Monday morning (August 14th) through Thursday evening (August 17th). The alert warns of:

.A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures in the 80s and 90s and lows in the 60s. This will pose Moderate to Major Heat Risk levels and risk of heat-related illness.

As the map at right shows, the alert covers much of Western Washington