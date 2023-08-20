WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes!

(Morning fishing at Lincoln Park – photo by Jeff Webb)

Welcome to Sunday! Here’s what’s on the list:

FREEWAY-CLOSURE REMINDERS: Two major closures scheduled to continue today – Highway 518 eastbound, from 509 eastward, which means you can’t take that route to the airport or Southcenter (among other destinations); I-405 both ways between Bellevue and Renton. You can check WSDOT on Twitter/X to see if either reopens early.

AIR-QUALITY ALERT: Last Sunday we had a heat alert, this weekend we have a wildfire-smoke air-quality alert.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering summer fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

SUMMER SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: 10 am-4 pm behind Carmilia’s (4528 California SW): “Vintage, Art, Music, and Street Tacos” – new weekly event in August. Vendor info in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ALKI BEACH PRIDE: Noon to 7 pm, this is the ninth year for the day of celebration at the beach, this year including a street party – Alki Avenue will be closed to traffic between Marine and 60th. Event highlights:

-Main-stage entertainment lineup here

-Food-vendor lineup here

–Wristbands available for $5 to get you discounts at 10 participating Alki venues

-Free activities for all ages

Right after the main events, it’s on to Alki Playfield (59th/Lander) for an outdoor movie at 8 pm, “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”

LAST DAY FOR E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL: Noon-7 pm, and then this wading pool closes until next year. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Free weekly tours continue today, 1-4 pm, last tour starts at 3:45. Only two more chances this summer after today! (3201 Alki SW)

SEATTLE GRIOT PROJECT OPEN HOUSE: We’ve just learned this weekend that the landmark former church also formerly known as the Sanctuary at Admiral (42nd and Lander) is becoming the new home of the Washington State Black Legacy Institute, part of the Seattle Griot Project. You can find out about it during a 3-6:30 pm open house today, followed by a documentary screening at 7 pm

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), classic 78s will be spun by Darryn Ray, 3-5 pm.

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!