SMOKE: Regional alert for worsening air quality

Most spots on the air-quality map looks OK now, but a regional alert issued this morning warns that smoke is moving in and could linger through early in the week. Here’s the main text of the alert:

This is a wildfire smoke alert from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the local public health agencies of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. Air pollution is increasing due to wildfire smoke and may cause health problems.

Wildfire smoke is expected to impact air quality in the Puget Sound region over the weekend, with higher impacts expected in King and Snohomish Counties. The air quality is likely to reach MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS on Saturday, with worsening smoke on Sunday that could reach UNHEALTHY or worse at times. We are expecting westerly surface winds on late Monday/early Tuesday which will help with clearing out the smoke.

Wildfire smoke can cause and worsen many health problems. … Limit your exposure by staying indoors, keeping your windows closed, and using air purifiers, if available.