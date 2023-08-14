WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white F-350

Sent by Susan:
Was stolen overnight in Gatewood. Ford F-350 white King Ranch special Edition truck. W (University of Washington) sticker on back canopy window and also on trailer hitch. License plate B67087N, SPD incident # 23-232975.
I’m pretty sure this was the truck that awoke most everyone on 37th around 3:45 AM as it drove southbound with the alarm blazing, followed closely by an older, white (pretty sure Ford) panel van. Anyone on 37th between Elmgrove and Thistle (and likely beyond) caught it on their video cameras. An hour later, another vehicle (also going southbound along 37th) reached speeds of easily 70+ which is downright deadly on a side street.
