WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Have you seen/heard this one?

(2022 photo by Matthew Olson)

West Seattle wildlife biologist Kersti Muul wonders if anyone else is seeing or hearing the birds whose calls she heard earlier today:

Much to my surprise this morning, I had what’s called overlapping/and multiple ‘keer’ calls of marbled murrelets at 0750. A friend heard them also at 0830 and says she’s been hearing them for about a week.

They were flying ENE from 5627 Beach Drive -ish and directly over the house, low.

This is of interest for many reasons, and I’d like to know if anyone is seeing or hearing them, especially on that inland trajectory. Catching them in flight is next to impossible. If anyone can record them, that would be even better!

They are endangered, and on an exponential decline in Washington. They do hang out off West point sometimes, but nest sparsely on the peninsula. They only nest in old growth.

Here are some sounds. Call number two is what we were hearing this morning.