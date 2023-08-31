The list for your West Seattle Thursday

(Ochre Sea Star, photographed during low-low tide by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TALK ABOUT THE TRANSPORTATION PLAN: As reported here, SDOT has released a draft Seattle Transportation Plan and is seeking community comments in myriad ways. Another pop-up chance to comment and/or ask questions is 11 am-noon today at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue through Labor Day at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -1.9 feet at 11:39 am.

WADING POOL CLOSED: Because the temperature is expected to stay below 70, Seattle Parks will NOT open its wading pools – including Lincoln Park, the last one open in West Seattle – today.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm – here’s the schedule of sessions.

DROP-IN ASSISTANCE: Neighborhood House has resources to help with a variety of things – noon-1:30 pm today, drop in to talk about utilities. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Swagg-n-Wagon will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

DISCUSS! You’re invited to The Bridge (6301 California SW) 6-8 pm for this conversation:

Are you concerned about the high cost of housing, widespread homelessness, and transportation problems? Join Seattle YIMBY, Seattle Subway, and others in a friendly, convivial atmosphere to share ideas and solutions to these interrelated issues and how we can create a more affordable, inclusive, and well connected Seattle.

Full announcement is in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

BENEFIT FOR KATIE: As previewed here, Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW) is hosting a benefit for manager Katie’s fight with cancer, 8:30-11 pm.

